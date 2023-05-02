Fest Trailer for 'Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory' Doc About Breast Cancer

"This is a part of their love story." A festival promo trailer is now available for this documentary film titled Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory, the second feature from up-and-coming filmmaker "Justinsuperstar" (yes that's what he really goes by). The film is described as a touching and inspiring documentary that shows the power of love, perseverance, and innovation and is a must-see for anyone whose life has been touched by breast cancer. The doc just kicked off its 2023 festival tour as the opening night film at the beloved 2023 Milwaukee Film Festival in April, followed by stops at Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival and Doclands in Northern California this May. The film is about the director's parent's tenacious pursuit of "the perfect prosthetic nipple, transforming what began as an intimate labor of love into a 'factory' with the power to change thousands of survivors' lives." A great title for this wonderfully uplifting film - have a look.

Here's the festival trailer (+ poster) for Justinsuperstar's doc Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory, on Vimeo:

The documentary tells the story of Brian and Randi, a couple from the conservative town of Eau Claire, WI and their extraordinary journey to help Randi feel complete after her battle with breast cancer and subsequent mastectomy. Through Brian's innovative and unorthodox solutions, the couple launches a project that grows from a labor of love into an unintended calling with the power to change thousands of lives through the sale of custom and handmade prosthetic nipples for their clients. Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory is directed by American filmmaker "Justinsuperstar" (aka Justin Johnson), creating his second feature after the doc Double Digits: The Story of a Neighborhood Movie Star, plus a few shorts and lots of commercials. Produced by Jason Cohen, Steve Garfield, and Noah Lang. This initially premiered at the 2023 Milwaukee Film Festival this spring. No release date has been set - stay tuned for news. Anyone interested?