Fest Promo Trailer for Indie Horror 'Herd' About a Zombie Outbreak

"Some fight for survival. Others fight for control." Framework Prod. has revealed the teaser trailer for an indie horror thriller called Herd, made by filmmaker Steven Pierce. This is premiering pretty soon at the FrightFest Horror Festival in London this summer, hence the first trailer dropping now to build some buzz. When a woman trying to outrun her past ends up trapped between a zombie outbreak (from a virus called "Heps") and warring militia groups, she is caught in a world where some fight for survival but others fight for control. As usual in this kind of apocalyptic situations. The film stars Corbin Bernsen, Timothy V. Murphy, Ellen Adair, Mitzi Akaha, and Jeremy Holm. "I am beyond enthusiastic that Herd is making its World Premiere at FrightFest in London. Alan Jones and his team put on one of the most exciting genre events in the world and I am so proud to be a contributor," Pierce says. This looks like it gets intense in the second half with all the people in town turning against each other, not to mention the zombies… Be careful.

Here's the first festival promo trailer (+ teaser poster) for Steven Pierce's Herd, direct from YouTube:

Jamie and her wife, Alex, try to save their failing marriage by taking a canoe trip in rural Missouri. After Alex breaks her leg, the women find themselves trapped in Jamie's hometown overrun by virus-infected 'Heps'. Worse, Alex gets scratched by one of the afflicted. After witnessing personal and gruesome horrors, she attempts to sneak away with Alex, only to be betrayed by one of her only connections. Now caught between the group that saved her, a competing militia, and the growing 'Hep' threat, is there any chance she can save Alex and finally escape? Herd is directed by indie writer / filmmaker Steven Pierce, director of The Sound: A Concert Film and the doc Buke & Gase, plus a bunch of shorts and music videos previously. The screenplay is written by James Allerdyce and Steven Pierce. Produced by James Allerdyce, Bret Carr, Lori Kay, Matt Mundy, and Steven Pierce; made by Framework Productions. This is premiering at the 2023 FrightFest in London this summer. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for news. Look any good?