Festival Promo Trailer for Wim Wender's Japan-Set Film 'Perfect Days'

"Next time is next time." The Match Factory has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Perfect Days, the latest narrative film made by the prolific German filmmaker Wim Wenders. He's been making a mix of docs and features recently, and this is one of two new films premiering at Cannes this year. Perfect Days is set in Japan and the film follows a toilet cleaner who remiscences about the simple beauty of life. Yes, for real, but it looks so lovely. Here's a description: The film is a deeply moving and poetic reflection on finding beauty in the everyday world around us. It follows Hirayama, who seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. Starring Koji Yakusho, with Arisa Nakano, Tokio Emoto, Arisa Nakano, Aoi Yamada, and Yumi Aso. I'm really looking forward to catching this in Cannes, and I hope it will find a US distributor who will handle it with care and love, too.

Here's the first festival trailer (+ poster) for Wim Wenders' Perfect Days, direct from YouTube:

