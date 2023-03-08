Festival Teaser for Horror Doc 'Satan Wants You' Premiering at SXSW

"There are too many people telling too many stories for this not to be true." Cargo has unveiled the teaser trailer for a documentary titled Satan Wants You, playing at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival this month. Satan Wants You is a look back at the "Satanic Panic" of the 1980s, ignited by "Michelle Remembers", a lurid memoir by psychiatrist Larry Pazder and his patient. Supported by the Catholic Church, the book relied on recovered-memory therapy to uncover Michelle’s childhood abduction by baby-stealing Satanists. The doc film digs deep into the roots of moral panics and cult conspiracies. The directors add, "In our final month of production, an anonymous source sent us one of Michelle and Larry’s original therapy tapes from 1976. This is one-of-a-kind archive material that has never been heard by anyone but Michelle and Larry and the transcribers who worked on their book." This is the kind of nostalgia doc I am all about - going back into history to show how nuts people were (still are, right??) and how BS all this was. Looking forward to it.

Here's the festival teaser trailer for Adams & Horlor's doc Satan Wants You, direct from YouTube:

From SXSW: "Satan Wants You tells the untold story of how the Satanic Panic of the 1980s was ignited by 'Michelle Remembers', a lurid memoir by psychiatrist Larry Pazder and his patient Michelle Smith. Supported by the Catholic Church, the bestselling book relied on recovered-memory therapy to uncover Michelle’s childhood abduction by baby-stealing Satanists. Amplified by law enforcement and America’s Daytime TV boom, satanic rumors spread through panic-stricken communities across the world, leaving a wave of destruction and wrongful convictions in their wake. This film digs deep into the roots of moral panics and cult conspiracies, showing how these events still affect & distort our reality today." Satan Wants You is co-directed by filmmakers Sean Horlor and Steve J. Adams, both of the doc Someone Like Me, and the series "Dear Reader", previously, and other doc shorts. Produced by Michael Grand and Melissa James. This is premiering at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. No release date is set - stay tuned. Interested?