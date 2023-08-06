Festival Trailer for Giallo Thriller 'Bitten' Set in 1967 During Mardi Gras

"Remember you are dust, and will return to dust." Films Boutique has revealed a trailer for a Giallo thriller from France titled Bitten, originally called La Morsure in French. Yet another dark, grainy, gothic vampire thriller? This is premiering at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland underway now, just in time for its world premiere. A Catholic schoolgirl is convinced tonight is her last night on Earth and decides to attend a costume party with her best friend. Set in 1967 during Mardi Gras. Françoise is a 17-year-old boarder who sneaks out with her friend Delphine to attend a party and live the night as if it was her last… The director explains that he references are "films like Let the Right One In (Tomas Alfredson), Carrie (Brian De Palma), or Phenomena (Dario Argento) for their striking and intense visions of adolescence, distorted by a prism of fantasy. With this film I wish to reconcile these influences, to be at the crossroads of these universes." Bitten stars Léonie Dahan-Lamort, Lilith Grasmug, Cyril Metzger, Maxime Rohart, and Fred Blin. This looks exactly as described, a tale of lustful adolescence and dark nights that might lead to something darker.

Here's the festival promo trailer for Romain de Saint-Blanquat's Bitten, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

"La Morsure is a film that plays on changes of register and atmosphere, on rupture and opposition, in tune with the perception and chaotic trajectory of its heroine. I wanted to try to make its upheaval palpable, an inner storm that echoes the one blowing outside." –Director Romain de Saint-Blanquat

1967, Mardi Gras. Françoise (Léonie Dahan-Lamort) is a seventeen-year-old boarder attending an all-girls Catholic high school. Convinced that she has only one night left before her death, she sneaks out with her friend Delphine to attend a costume party and live the night as if it was her last… Bitten, originally known as La Morsure in French (which translates directly to The Bite), is both written & directed by French filmmaker Romain de Saint-Blanquat, making his feature directorial debut with this project, after one other short previously; he has also worked as an assistant set decorator and assistant producer. Produced by Marc-Benoît Créancier. This is premiering at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland this month. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for more updates. Who's interested in watching? Looking good?