Festival Trailer for 'Sea Sparkle' Belgian Film Premiering at Berlinale

"Do you know anything about sea creatures?" An early festival promo trailer has debuted for a film titled Sea Sparkle, which is premiering soon at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival in a few more weeks, playing in the Generation section. It has a release date set in Belgium, but it is still seeking distribution internationally. When her father dies at sea, Lena starts desperately looking for the cause, convinced a massive sea monster is to blame. Her relentless push against the tide reveals a tale of anger and grief, yet also of the strength and comfort the ocean provides. The family drama follows a fisherman who dies at sea and his teenage daughter who's determined to prove that he was killed by a magical sea creature. Said to be inspired by the writer's personal experiences. This stars Saar Rogiers, Dunia Elwaleed, Sverre Rous, Valentijn Dhaenens, and Hilde De Baerdemaeker. This one mixes the young girl's punk attitude with a mysterious sea beast concept, though unfortunately it does not look as good as it should. Still curious to see how it plays anyway.

Here's the festival promo trailer for Domien Huyghe's Sea Sparkle, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Talented teenage sailor Lena (Saar Rogiers) mourns her father who has died at sea. She is determined to prove that her father was not to blame for the boat accident that killed him and two other fishermen. She is convinced that an unknown sea creature, driven away from its habitat by global warming, is haunting the North Sea. She will go to incredible lengths to prove its existence and also clear her father's name. Sea Sparkle, also known as Zeevonk or Meeresleuchten, is directed by Belgian filmmaker Domien Huyghe, making his feature directorial debut after one other short previously. The screenplay is written by Domien Huyghe, Wendy Huyghe, and Jean-Claude Van Rijckeghem. Produced by Belgium's A Private Eye with The Netherland's Viking Film. This is set to premiere at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival coming up this February. It will then open in theaters in Belgium in March. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates.