Final International Trailer for Paramount's 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie

"This is unlike anything we've ever seen." Paramount Pictures has unveiled a final international trailer for the epic new live-action Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie - opening in theaters at the end of March, not too long from now. Will this final batch of CG-filled footage make a difference? Does it grab your attention? A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. Still hoping this is good! The action definitely looks fun, and the characters seem amusing. The ensemble cast features Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. We have featured two other trailers before, and with VFX work almost finalized it's looking solid. What do you think?

New international trailer (+ posters) for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for the Dungeons & Dragons movie here, and the epic second trailer here.

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is co-directed by filmmaking duo Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, both directors of the movies Vacation and Game Night previously. The screenplay is co-written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio; from a story by Chris McKay & Michael Gilio. This is based on Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons - the classic roleplaying game. It's produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer. Paramount, in assocation with eOne, will debut the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie in theaters worldwide starting on March 31st, 2023 in a few more weeks. Planning to watch this in theaters?