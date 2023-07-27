Pizza Party! One Final Trailer for Animated 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem'

"We're brothers - we fight together!!" Paramount has revealed a final trailer for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animated movie, landing in theaters next week!! Get the pizza ready. I'm looking forward to this so much!! It's going to be a blast. After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through their heroic acts. We've featured two excellent trailers for it before, along with a cast featurette and Barbie spot. The massive voice cast in here includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, & Brady Noon as the four teens, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, plus Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph. I've seen more than enough footage, now I just want to go watch this in theaters and have a great time with the Turtles in NYC! And it's not just for kids - looks good enough for anyone to enjoy.

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil (voiced by Ayo Edebiri) helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by animation filmmaker Jeff Rowe (co-director on The Mitchells vs the Machines previously, staff writer on "Disenchantment") and co-directed by Kyle Spears (director on "Amphibia" series, a writer on "We Bare Bears", storyboard artist). The screenplay is written by Brendan O'Brien. It's produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver. Animated by Nickelodeon Animation Studios. Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Characters Created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. Paramount will debut Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in theaters nationwide starting August 2nd, 2023 this summer. Who's in?