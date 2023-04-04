Final Trailer for Artificial Intelligence Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Artifice Girl'

"She's one of the most complex A.I.s that's ever been created." XYZ Films has unveiled an official trailer for The Artifice Girl, an indie sci-fi thriller by filmmaker Franklin Ritch making his feature directorial debut. This premiered at the 2022 Fantastic Film Festival last year, and stopped by SXSW and Glasgow last month, with a release set for the end of April. "The Artifice Girl delivers a tense and morally cryptic experience that will leave a microchip-shaped imprint on your brain." A group of special agents discovers a revolutionary new computer program that uses Artificial Intelligence to bait and trap online predators. After teaming up with the program's troubled developer, they soon find that the program is advancing much faster than they could have imagined, resulting in unsettling consequences for the future of technology and mankind. "While this is a wildly ambitious science fiction, it was important for us to ground the story in technical veracity and thoughtful characters." With David Girard, Lance Henrikson, Tatum Matthews, Sinda Nichols, & Franklin Ritch. This is definitely the right time to open an A.I. film, but will it be any good? Take a look.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for Franklin Ritch's The Artifice Girl, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the festival teaser trailer for Ritch's The Artifice Girl right here, for the first look again.

From Fantasia: "Hey, Siri. How do you know if you're doing the right thing?" A question that spearheads Franklin Ritch's sci-fi feature film directorial debut, The Artifice Girl, spinning into a tense spiral of moral complexity within the world of technology and crime prevention. When Special Agents Dena Helms (Sinda Nichols) and Amos McCullough (David Girard) enlist the help of vigilante tech wizard Garreth (Franklin Ritch), their lives take a sharp turn into the future of digital technologies once his unusual method of catching child predators comes to light. The Artifice Girl is both written and directed by indie American filmmaker Franklin Ritch, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Aaron B. Koontz and Ashleigh Snead; made by Paper Street Pictures. This initially premiered at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival last year, and it also played at SXSW 2023 just last month. XYZ Films will debut Ritch's The Artifice Girl in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 27th, 2023. Want to watch?