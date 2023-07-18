Final Trailer for Coming-of-Age Fairy Tale Film 'Wonderwell' from Italy

"Where am I?" "On the other side…" "Of what?" Vertical released this already, but we're only now catching up with the trailer. Wonderwell is a coming-of-age film made in Italy (shot at Cinecittà Studios in Rome + in Tuscany) as an Italian-US co-production. A coming-of-age fairy tale set between modern-day Italy and an imaginary realm just beyond, Wonderwell follows Violet, a naive & inquisitive 12 year-old-girl, on a thrilling journey that transforms her world forever. It was shot back at the end of 2016, just before the great Carrie Fisher passed away, and she's featured in the film in a small role. The magic of childhood on the threshold of adolescence sweeps a young girl into a timeless adventure in director Vlad Marsavin' film. Carrie Fisher and Rita Ora join talented newcomer Kiera Milward in a coming of age fable that combines VFX tech with live-action to tell the story of a girl discovering the thrilling, humorous and often terrifying passage to womanhood through the portal of her imagination. Co-starring Megan Dodds, Lloyd Owen, Nell Tiger Free, Vincent Spano, and Sebastian Croft. This doesn't look so bad, but it doesn't look so good either.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Vlad Marsavin's Wonderwell, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Awkward, impish Violet and her beautiful older sister Savannah are the daughters of an American couple living in Italy. When Savannah gets an opportunity to audition as a model for a famous fashion designer (Ora), Violet can’t understand what the fuss is all about. The family travels together to a grand villa where Savannah is singled out among a cadre of gorgeous young girls to become Italy's next great supermodel. Feeling neglected and suddenly invisible, Violet wanders off into a nearby forest where she meets a mysterious woman (Fisher) who sends her on a mission of discovery. Violet finds a time portal that will transport her to a parallel world where she sees what her future might hold. But like the transition from childhood to womanhood, it may be a journey of no return. Wonderwell is directed by filmmaker Vlad Marsavin from Italy, making his feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is by William Brookfield, based on his original short story. Produced by Vlad Marsavin, Orian Williams, Lee Rudnicki, and Robert Bernacchi. This hasn't opened in any other countries aside from US & UK. Vertical already debuted Marsavin's Wonderwell in select US theaters + on VOD starting on June 23rd, 2023 earlier this summer.