Final Trailer for Horror 'Scream VI' - Slashing into Theaters This Week

"Did you miss me…?" Paramount has unveiled one final official trailer for Scream VI, which is opening in theaters nationwide this week. Who's ready?! Do you have your tickets yet?? Following the latest Ghostface killings (in Scream), the four young survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. This one brings the mayhem to New York City, as a new killer pops up in this metropolis wreaking havoc and going after these same people. Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox return to their roles in the franchise, with Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving. Reviews are pretty good so far - especially if you're a fan of this slasher franchise, this sounds like it'll be a blast as it's made for the fans. Tons of critic quotes in this final trailer to hype it up.

Here's the final official trailer (+ art poster) for Radio Silence's Scream VI, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the teaser trailer for Radio Silence's Scream VI here and the first official trailer.

This continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City only to again be plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer. Scream VI, also known as Scream 6, is co-directed by filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett (also known as "Radio Silence"), directors of the films Devil's Due, Ready or Not, Scream 5 (2022), and many short films, plus segments in the anthology horror V/H/S and Southbound. The screenplay is written by Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt. It's produced by Paul Neinstein, William Sherak, and James Vanderbilt. Paramount will debut Scream VI in theaters exclusively starting on March 10th, 2023 this week. Planning to go see this?