Final Trailer for 'Love Again' Romance Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas

"Do you have someone in your life right now?" Sony Pictures has debuted one final trailer for the romantic comedy Love Again, opening in theaters in early May. Make it a Date Night! It's based on a book that was already turned into another German movie called Text for You, which is about the story and a woman who finds love (again) over text messages. Love Again is the latest feature from filmmaker Jim Strouse (best known for Grace Is Gone, The Winning Season, The Incredible Jessica James). A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé's death (who walks out after an argument and never returns unfortunately) by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to. "What if love was only a text away?" With new music from Celine Dion. This romcom stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey, Celia Imrie, Lydia West, Omid Djalili, plus Celine herself. This is a rather odd 45 second trailer, mainly playing up the laughs and Dion's songs.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for Jim Strouse's Love Again, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Strouse's Love Again right here, to see even more footage.

What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number… not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person… and win her heart. Love Again is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Jim Strouse (aka James C. Strouse), director of the films Grace Is Gone, The Winning Season, People Places Things, The Incredible Jessica James previously. It's adapted from a book called "Text for You" by Sofie Cramer, which was already made into a German film SMS für Dich. Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein. Sony will release Love Again in theaters nationwide starting May 12th, 2023 early in the summer movie season.