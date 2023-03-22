Final Trailer for Vampire Comedy 'Renfield' with Nicholas Hoult + Cage

"I am enough. I deserve happiness. And I take full charge of my life today." Bring on the fangs. Universal has debuted a second & final trailer for Renfield, the Dracula comedy coming to theaters this spring. The first trailer was great, this is even better. Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss. Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. After centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. Ha! Nicolas Cage plays the Count, joined by Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Adrian Martinez. From the director of The Lego Batman Movie comes this comedy about what happens when Drac loses his "assistant." This looks like it's going to be a blast, great to see some fresh new ideas that actually turn out entertaining.

Here's the second & final trailer for Chris McKay's Renfield, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Evil doesn’t span eternity without a little help. In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. Renfield is directed by American writer / filmmaker Chris McKay, director of the films The Lego Batman Movie and The Tomorrow War previously, plus many eps of "Robot Chicken" and "Moral Orel". The screenplay is written by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted series, "Rick & Morty"), based on a idea by The Walking Dead & Invincible creator Robert Kirkman. Universal will debut McKay's Renfield in theaters everywhere starting on April 14th, 2023 coming up this spring. Who's interested? Planning to watch this?