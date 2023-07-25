Final Trailers for Animated Doc Film 'Aurora's Sunrise' About Armenia

"Her story shouldn't be forgotten." Two official trailers are available for this indie documentary film titled Aurora's Sunrise, which will be out in select US theaters in August. Starting on Aug. 11 in NY, Aug. 18 in LA, 9/1 in Toronto, with other cities across the US / Canada later on. A film about the incredible true story of how a fourteen-year-old girl narrowly escaped the slaughter of the Armenian Genocide and embarked upon an odyssey that took her to the heights of Hollywood stardom. The film examines how this survivor became a silent movie star: Aurora Mardiganian's odyssey is almost unreal. After losing her family, escaping slavery, and enduring Hollywood greed – she journeys far to tell the world of the Armenian Genocide. But even then her story does come to an end with much joy. Aurora's Sunrise is an acclaimed animated doc, similar to the award-winning doc Flee, and was submitted to the 95th Academy Awards as Armenia's official pick. It didn't end up getting nominated, though it has received plenty of other accolades. It's a harrowing, fascinating, eye-opening film shining new light on the Armenian genocide & how terrible it was. Take a look.

Here's the two official trailers (+ poster) for Inna Sahakyan's Aurora's Sunrise, direct from YouTube:

In 1915, as WWI raged on, the Ottoman Empire singled out its entire Armenian population for destruction. Only 14 years old at the time, Aurora Mardiganian's story was tragically relatable. Forced onto a death march towards the Syrian desert, she lost her entire family before being kidnapped and sold into sexual slavery. Four years later, through luck and extraordinary courage, she escaped to New York, where her story became a media sensation. Starring as herself in the silent epic "Auction of Souls" (1919), an early Hollywood blockbuster, Aurora became the face of one of the largest & most successful charity campaigns in American history, as one of the first women activists fighting against the injustices of war. With a blend of vivid animation, interviews with Aurora herself, and 18 minutes of surviving re-discovered footage from her lost silent epic, Aurora's Sunrise revives a forgotten story of survival, hope and the endurance of the human spirit. Aurora's Sunrise is directed by Armenian filmmaker Inna Sahakyan, director of the doc films The Last Tightrope Dancer in Armenia and Mel previously. This doc initially premiered at the 2022 Annecy Film Festival last year, and was submitted by Armenia to the Academy Awards. Aurora's Sunrise will open in select US theater starting on August 11th, 2023. For more details, visit the film's official site.