First French Trailer for Maïwenn's 'Jeanne du Barry' with Johnny Depp

Le Pacte has revealed an official French trailer for the film Jeanne du Barry, which was just revealed as the opening night film at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. Directed by Maïwenn, this stars Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, her lover in this story. It would seem Cannes is all about the attention that will come from Depp on the red carpet more than the quality, as this seems lavishly redundant and derivative. We've seen all this before in other ball & gown films. In this film, Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and her allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favourite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court… Aside from Maïwenn and Depp, the full cast includes Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair. This definitely isn't my jam, and it just doesn't look that interesting anyway. Maybe someone will be into it?

Here's the official French trailer for Maïwenn's Jeanne du Barry, direct from Le Pacte's YouTube:

Jeanne Vaubernier (Maïwenn), a common girl eager to rise socially, uses her distinct charms to get out of her condition. Her lover, the Count du Barry, who is getting rich thanks to Jeanne's lucrative gallantry, wishes to introduce her to the King. He organizes the meeting through the intermediary of the influential Duke of Richelieu. This one exceeds his expectations: between Louis XV (Johnny Depp) and Jeanne, it's love at first sight… With the courtesan, the King rediscovers his taste for life - so much so that he can no longer do without her and decides to make her his official favorite. Scandal: nobody wants a street girl at the Court. Jeanne du Barry is directed by the French actress / filmmaker Maïwenn, director of the films Pardonnez-moi, All About Actresses, Polisse, My King, and DNA previously. The screenplay is from Teddy Lussi-Modeste, Maïwenn, and Nicolas Livecchi. This will be premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival as the Opening Night selection this May. Jeanne du Barry will then open in French cinemas starting on May 16th, 2023. No other international release dates are confirmed - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested?