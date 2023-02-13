First Full Trailer for DC's 'The Flash' Movie with Ezra Miller + Batman

"Time has a pattern… that it can't help reliving." Warner Bros has revealed the first official trailer for The Flash movie, revealed during the Super Bowl after years of waiting. This movie has been in production for a while, delayed from opening last year with a new release set for June this summer. This movie about The Flash is also about Batman (again), bringing the two together in a "worlds collide" marketing slogan. But wait! There's a few more DC superheroes in here! Ezra Miller returns starring as Barry Miller, with a cast including Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, plus Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, and Luke Brandon Field. And Michael Keaton is back as Bruce Wayne / Batman - "an older version of Wayne from an alternate universe." There's also a tease that Affleck's Batman is in this, too, as another alternate Batman. The biggest reveal is Supergirl, who shows up at the end looking quite badass. All this looks better than expected, DC's Multiverse concept firing up (just as things change with James Gunn).

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Muschietti's The Flash, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can rewatch the DC FanDome teaser trailer for Muschietti's The Flash here, for the first look again.

One of the last movies in the original DC Extended Universe (DCEU), re-introducing the superhero known as The Flash. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travels back in time as The Flash to try to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline… The Flash is directed by the Argentinian filmmaker Andy Muschietti (aka Andrés Muschietti), who directed It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, plus the "Locke & Key" series for Netflix, and initially made his feature directorial debut with 2013's Mamá produced by Guillermo del Toro. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (Shut In, Unforgettable, Bumblebee, Birds of Prey, upcoming Batgirl). Based on The Flash created by Robert Kanigher & Carmine Infantino. Produced by Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti. This was first set to open in late 2022, then was delayed due to Miller's problems in real life. Warner Bros will now release Muschietti's The Flash movie in theaters worldwide starting June 16th, 2023 this summer. Still looking good? Worth a watch… or not?