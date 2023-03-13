First Full Trailer for Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' Starring Halle Bailey

"I just want to know more about them…" Disney has finally revealed the first full-length official trailer for their live-action The Little Mermaid movie, set to open in theaters this May. We've been patiently waiting to see more finished footage, after the first teaser debuted last year but didn't really show much aside from a few murky shots. Is everyone ready for this CGI fest? The Little Mermaid is filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens in theaters this May. It stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel; Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King as Eric; Art Malik; Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina; plus the Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton; and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. I'm still not sure if this movie will have the same magic and beauty as the animated classic, but they're trying their best it seems. They definitely cranked the saturation for this trailer. Dive in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Rob Marshall's The Little Mermaid, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser trailer for Marshall's The Little Mermaid here, for the first look again.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy. The Little Mermaid 2023 version is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Marshall, of the movies Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, Nine, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Into the Woods, and Mary Poppins Returns previously. The screenplay is written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee, with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca; based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements & John Musker that originally opened in 1989. Disney will debut Marshall's The Little Mermaid in theaters worldwide on May 26th, 2023 this summer movie season. Look any good?