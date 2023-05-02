Drive On! First Full Trailer for Neill Blomkamp's 'Gran Turismo' Movie

"This is not a game." Sony Pictures has revealed the first full-length official trailer for the Gran Turismo movie, based on the Playstation video game series. They dropped a first look preview in January right after they had finished filming in Hungary, now it's getting ready for release later this summer - in theaters this August. Gran Turismo stars Archie Madekwe as a teenage gamer aspiring to be a race car driver, who gets his chance to drive for real after winning a Nissan competition. The cast also features David Harbour, Darren Barnet, Thomas Kretschmann, Djimon Hounsou, and Orlando Bloom. Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver. Yeah this actually looks awesome! "The other drivers are going to hate you," oh for sure. Start your engines! Let's race.

Gran Turismo is directed by the South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, based in Vancouver, director of the films District 9, Elysium, Chappie, and Demonic previously, as well as the founder of Oats Studios and other various sci-fi projects. The screenplay is written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. Based on the video game series from Playstation Studios, first out in 1997 on the original PS. Produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti. Sony will debut Blomkamp's Gran Turismo in theaters starting on August 11th, 2023 this summer. Follow for updates @granturismo.