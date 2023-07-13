International Trailer for the 2023 Palme d'Or Winner 'Anatomy of a Fall'

"I'm innocent, you know that, right?" Madman Films in Australia has debuted the first official trailer for Anatomy of a Fall with English subtitles. The film is the big Palme d'Or winner this year from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and it also just played at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, with a stop at the Melbourne Film Festival in Australia soon. The legal procedural thriller is about a German woman who is suspect of her husband's murder after he falls out of a window in their French Alps mountain home. Their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness, though only from what he heard. While they don't say it, the story is very clearly based on the case of Michael Peterson (with the gender swapped for this character), also covered in The Staircase series recently. The film stars Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Antoine Reinartz, and Samuel Theis, directed by Justine Triet. It's expected to play at more festivals in the fall before opening in theaters during the awards season later this year. This trailer leans heavily on one idea about her being guilty or not, so if you want to go in fresh, don't watch until after you've seen the film.

Here's the official Australian trailer for Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, from Madman's YouTube:

For the past year, Sandra (Hüller), a German writer, her French husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he committed suicide or was killed. Samuel's death is treated as suspicious, presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect. Little by little the trial becomes not just an investigation of the circumstances of the death, but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel's conflicted relationship. Anatomy of a Fall, originally known as Anatomie d'une Chute in French, is directed by French filmmaker Justine Triet, director of the films Age of Panic, Victoria, and Sibyl previously, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Arthur Harari and Justine Triet. Produced by Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion. This initially premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the fest's Palme d'Or top prize. Madman Films will debut Anatomy of a Fall in cinemas later this year - stay tuned for more news. First impression?