First Italian Trailer for Matteo Garrone's Refugee Drama 'Io Capitano'

July 25, 2023
A must see first look! 01 Distribution in Italy has unveiled a trailer for the thriller Io Capitano, a new film from the acclaimed Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone, best known for his films Gomorrah, Reality, Tale of Tales, and Dogman. It was also just announced earlier today as a major premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, playing in the main competition. The film will open in Italian theaters the same week it premieres in Venice, though no other international dates are set yet. Io Capitano is a Homeric fairy tale that tells the adventurous journey of two young boys, Seydou and Moussa, who leave Dakar to reach Europe. A modern Odyssey through the dangers of the desert, the sea and the ambiguities of the human soul. The film stars newcomers Seydou Sarr and Moustapha Fall. It's not surprising to see Garrone tell a story about African refugees coming to Italy, after his films about Italian mobsters, as it is a major issue in Italy now, especially with a right-wing government. Even without English subtitles, this still looks like it will be astonishing film.

Io Capitano tells the adventurous journey of two young men, Seydou and Moussa, who leave Dakar to reach Europe. A contemporary Odyssey through the pitfalls of the desert, the horrors of detention centres in Libya and the dangers of the sea. Io Capitano is directed by the acclaimed Italian writer / filmmaker Matteo Garrone, director of the films Land in Between, Guests, Roman Summer, The Embalmer, First Love, Gomorrah, Reality, Tale of Tales, Dogman, and also Pinnochio previously. The screenplay is written by Matteo Garrone & Massimo Gaudioso & Massimo Ceccherini & Andrea Tagliaferri; in collaboration with Nicola Di Robilant & Chiara Leonardi. Produced by Paolo Del Brocco and Matteo Garrone. It's premiering at the 2023 Venice Film Festival this fall in the Main Competition section. The film opens in Italian cinemas starting on September 7th, 2023. No US release date is set yet - stay tuned. Look any good? Interested?

