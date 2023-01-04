First Japanese Teaser for Takashi Shimizu's New Horror 'Immersion'

There's a creepy teaser trailer out for the latest horror film from Japanese filmmaker Takashi Shimizu, best known as the creator of Ju-on: The Grudge and its many remakes / sequels. His latest film is titled Immersion, and it's actually a VR-related horror film, one of the first of its kind from Japan. Not much is known about it yet, and it's set to open in Japan sometime in 2023, but there's no other details on its debut internationally. "Mysterious mysteries and deaths that befall the VR-tech research team one after another, the grudge of the released 'red woman', the island dyed in bright red." (The one seen at the start of this trailer.) There's an unprecedented fear waiting between reality and the virtual world. They add this tagline: "In 2023, don't miss the fear that will give you goosebumps!" Sounds like fun to me! No cast list has been announced yet either. There's not much to this teaser, only 30 seconds of footage, but it provides a sense of the chilling atmosphere and how it all connects to this VR world they're building. Scary! Take a look below.

Here's the Japanese teaser (+ three posters) for Takashi Shimizu's Immersion from YouTube (via BD):

Mysterious deaths befall on employees of a VR-tech company. There's an unprecedented fear waiting between reality and the virtual world. Immersion (in English), originally known as Ikaijima/Kikaijima or 忌怪島／きかいじま in Japanese, is directed by the prolific Japanese genre filmmaker Takashi Shimizu, director of the original Ju-on: The Grudge film and its Hollywood remake The Grudge (2004) and sequel, plus many other films including Ju-On: The Grudge 2, Marebito, Reincarnation, Schock Labyrinth 3D, Tormented, Kiki's Delivery Service (live-action), Flight 7500, The Blue Hearts, Innocent Curse, Howling Village, Suicide Forest Village, Homunculus, The Graveyard Apartment, and Ox-Head Village previously. There's no screenplay credit finalized yet. The film will open first in Japan sometime in 2023 - stay tuned for more details. No other international dates are set. For more, visit the film's official site. Who's curious?