First Look at Robert Rodriguez's 'Spy Kids: Armageddon' from Netflix

"We have to find Mom and Dad, stop the bad guys, and save the world." (Again.) Netflix has revealed an announcement first look teaser for Spy Kids: Armageddon, the Netflix reboot of this movie franchise. Director Robert Rodriguez is back to re-launch the Spy Kids series for Netflix. The film serves as a reboot to the original Spy Kids franchise. All of the original movies are also directed by Rodriguez: Spy Kids in 2001, Spy Kids 2 in 2002, Spy Kids 3-D in 2003, (plus Sharkboy & Lavagirl in 2005), and then the oddball sequel Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 2011. A new family of spies arrives this September. Rodriguez reboots the beloved Spy Kids franchise, inspiring a new generation of young heroes and taking the spy game to the next level. When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must also become spies themselves to save their parents & the world. With Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson, Billy Magnussen, and D.J. Cotrona. This looks fun, doesn't it? How could it not…?

Here's the announcement teaser for Robert Rodriguez's Spy Kids: Armageddon, direct from YouTube:

"I've just heard from so many families how much they've enjoyed these films over the course of their lives. And now a lot of kids who enjoyed the first films as children are parents themselves and enjoy sharing them with their kids." –Robert Rodriguez on the return of this film franchise. When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world. Spy Kids: Armageddon is once again directed by prolific American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, director of El Mariachi, Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, The Faculty, Spy Kids 1 - 4, Grindhouse's Planet Terror, Sin City, Machete 1 & 2, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Alita: Battle Angel, We Can Be Heroes, and Hypnotic previously, as well as a few episodes from Star Wars' "The Book of Boba Fett". The screenplay is written by Robert Rodriguez and Racer Max. Produced by Robert Rodriguez, Racer Max, Elizabeth Avellan, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Netflix will debut Rodriguez's new Spy Kids: Armageddon movie streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on September 22nd, 2023 coming soon. Who's excited for this?