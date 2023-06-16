First Look Egg Teaser for Sequel 'Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget'

"What do I do? What do I do?" "Just grab it!" Netflix has unveiled a very short, 15-sec teaser for the return of one of the most beloved franchises - Chicken Run. The sequel, Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget, is set to arrive in December later this year. You may recall that the original Chicken Run, released in 2000, still holds the top spot at the box office for the #1 stop-motion animated movie of all-time. Aardman is again making the sequel, working with Netflix. Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide they must break in. From award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep), and the Academy Award & BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman & Flushed Away, respectively). With the voices of Zachary Levi, Nick Mohammed, Bella Ramsey, Thandiwe Newton, Imelda Staunton, & David Bradley. Stay tuned for more footage.

Here's the short teaser trailer for Aardman's Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget, from YouTube:

Dawn of the Nugget is the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved & highest-grossing stop-motion film of all time, Chicken Run. Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they're breaking in! Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget is directed by acclaimed animation filmmaker Sam Fell, director of the animated films Flushed Away, The Tale of Despereaux, and ParaNorman previously. The screenplay is co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick & John O'Farrell, and Rachel Tunnard. Made by Aardman Animation in Bristol, England. Netflix will debut Aardman's Chicken Run 2 streaming on Netflix starting December 15th, 2023 this year.