First Look Featurette for 'The Pope's Exorcist' Starring Russell Crowe

"If evil does not exist, what then is the role of the church?" Sony Pictures has unveiled a first look featurette for a new horror thriller film titled The Pope's Exorcist, the latest from Australian action director Julius Avery. In this exorcism movie - Russell Crowe is The Chief Exorcist of The Vatican. It's an examination of the real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth, a priest who worked for the Vatican and performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime. (He passed away in 2016 at the age of 91.) Amorth wrote two memoirs – An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories – and detailed his experiences battling Satan and demons that had clutched people in their evil. The impressive cast also includes Franco Nero as The Pope (awesome!!), Laurel Marsden, River Hawkins, Pablo Raybould, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Ralph Ineson as the voice of the "Demon". They're trying to build up the buzz for this, so it turns into a big horror hit this spring. This intro is offered as a direct way of telling us – it's actually based on a real person.

Here's the first look featurette for Julius Avery's The Pope's Exorcist, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe), The Pope's Exorcist thriller movie follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. The Pope's Exorcist is directed by Australian filmmaker Julius Avery, director of the films Son of a Gun, Overlord, and Samaritan previously, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, from a scren story by Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary & Chester Hastings. Based on the books written by the real life Father Gabriele Amorth. It's produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz. Sony Pictures will debut Avery's The Pope's Exorcist in theaters nationwide starting April 7th, 2023 coming soon this spring. Look any good? Anyone interested?