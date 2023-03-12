First Look Teaser for Action Series 'American Born Chinese' on Disney+

"The gate between Earth and Heaven is opening…" "The fate of your world hangs in the balance." Disney+ has revealed a first look teaser trailer for a new streaming series titled American Born Chinese, arriving to watch this summer. The title comes directly from the graphic novel of the same name from Gene Luen Yang. It seems as if Disney decided to jump on the Everything Everywhere All at Once hype, bringing back the four stars of that film and letting them work with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton to create this action series. It follows Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high-school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student at school, even more worlds collide in his life… The series stars Ben Wang as Jin Wang, along with an epic cast: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Jim Liu, Sydney Taylor, Poppy Liu, Rosalie Chiang, James Hong, + Stephanie Hsu in a guest role. Only a few quick shots in this teaser so far, but it looks like this might be entertaining.

Here's the first look teaser for Disney+'s series American Born Chinese, direct from Disney+'s YouTube:

"Worlds will collide." Jin Wang (Ben Wang), struggling with his school life and home life, meets the new foreign exchange student at his school, leading him to become involved in a battle between Gods of Chinese mythology. American Born Chinese is a series created by Kelvin Yu - a character actor, and a producer on the animated series "Central Park" and "Bob's Burgers" previously. With writing by Kelvin Yu, Charles Yu, Vali Chandrasekaran, Lana Cho, Lawrence Dai, Aaron Izek, Warren Hsu Leonard, and Kai Wu. Based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. Featuring episodes directed by actress Lucy Liu and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (of I Am Not a Hipster, Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, Just Mercy, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Executive produced by Asher Goldstein, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Gene Luen Yang, Kelvin Yu, and Destin Daniel Cretton. Disney will debut the American Born Chinese series streaming on Disney+ starting May 24th, 2023 this summer. First impression? Look good?