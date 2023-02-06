First Look Teaser for Animated 'Agent Elvis' Series with McConaughey

"So - you think he's ready?" "Your training starts now." Netflix has unveiled an official teaser trailer for an adult animation series titled Agent Elvis, which is – as you've guessed – about what if he was also a secret agent. In this series, Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves -- all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock 'n Roll (did they watch Elvis?). Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the voice of "Agent Elvis". Robert Valley created the character designs, and Agent Elvis' wardrobe was designed by John Varvatos. The music and original score was composed by Tyler Bates and Timothy Williams. It was animated by the studio Titmouse in Vancouver. The look and feel reminds me of Archer or Clone High or even that one series Kid Notorious (if anyone else knows of this?). Looks like it will be a fun time, especially with McConaughey voicing the King. Fire up the first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's animated series Agent Elvis, direct from YouTube:

Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack to battle the dark forces that threaten the country – all while holding down his day job as the iconic "King of Rock and Roll". This entertaining 10 episode, Netflix adult animation series develped by Sony Pictures Animation is an irreverent action comedy featuring Matthew McConaughey as Elvis Presley and follows Elvis as he lives a double-life as a secret agent. Agent Elvis, formerly known as Agent King, was created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, and was developed by co-showrunners Mike Arnold and John Eddie. They also serve as executive producers along with Kevin Noel, Matthew McConaughey, and Priscilla Presley; with Fletcher Moules serving as co-executive producer and Seranie Manoogian as producer. Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, and Marc Rosen with Authentic Brands Group are also executive producers. Vancouver-based Titmouse served as the animation studio with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina as executive producers. Netflix will debut the Agent Elvis series streaming on Netflix starting March 2023 coming soon. Who's down for this?