Teaser Trailer for Animated 'Nimona' Movie with Chloe Grace Moretz

"This is the part where you run." Netflix has unveiled the first look teaser for animated movie Nimona, an action adventure thriller from filmmakers Nick Bruno & Troy Quane (of Spies in Disguise). Originally a production of Blue Sky Studios, a former subsidiary of 20th Century Fox, best known for creating the Ice Age and Rio franchises, it was originally set to be directed by Patrick Osborne, with an initial release date of 2020. Following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the production received pushback from Disney's new leadership due to the film's LGBTQ themes, then was canceled due to Blue Sky's closure in April 2021. Annapurna Pictures later revived the project, with Bruno & Quane taking over directing duties, DNEG on the animation, and Netflix releasing it. Nimona, a teenager with the power to shapeshift, is targeted by a knight for assassination. The knight's mission to kill Nimona becomes complicated when he is accused of a crime, and learns that Nimona may be able to exonerate him. Starring the voices of Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, Indya Moore, Julio Torres, and RuPaul Charles. Great teaser introducing us to this world & these characters.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Bruno & Quane's Nimona, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to… just wreak serious havoc. Nimona is co-directed by animators / filmmakers Nick Bruno & Troy Quane, both directors of Spies in Disguise previously. The screenplay is by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor; story by Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor, Pamela Ribon, Marc Haimes, Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Keith Bunin. Based on the Graphic Novel by ND Stevenson. It's produced by Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary, Roy Lee. Netflix will debut Nimona streaming on Netflix starting June 30th, 2023 this summer. Look any good?