First Look Teaser for 'Bob Marley: One Love' Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir

"Are you satisfied with the life you're livin'?" Paramount has revealed a teaser trailer for their new Bob Marley biopic movie titled Bob Marley: One Love. There have been a few documentaries made about Bob Marley recently, but this one is the official Hollywood dramatic biopic - starring Kingsley Ben-Adir (from "Vera", "Peaky Blinders", "Secret Invasion", One Night in Miami) as the Jamaican reggae legend. Produced in partnership with the Marley family, and featuring Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, Bob Marley: One Love lands in theaters in early January 2024. They're dropping this teaser trailer WAY ahead of the release! Which isn't too common anymore. It shows most of his story, and many of the iconic events that marked his short life - from the shooting to his concerts and trips to America. The cast also includes Sundra Oakley, Anthony Welsh, Tosin Cole, Umi Myers, James Norton, and Michael Gandolfini. This is a FULL trailer, not really a teaser, with 3 minutes of footage - and it all looks damn good. As a big Marley fan, I'm in.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Reinaldo Marcus Green's Bob Marley: One Love, direct from YouTube:

One man. One message. One revolution. One legend. Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Bob Marley: One Love is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green director of the movies Monsters and Men, Joe Bell, and King Richard (which won Will Smith his Oscar), plus the series "Top Boy", "Amend: The Fight for America", and "We Own This City" previously. The screenplay is written by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Terence Winter. Produced by Cedella Marley, Rita Marley, Ziggy Marley, and Robert Teitel. Paramount Pictures will debut Reinaldo Marcus Green's Bob Marley: One Love in theaters nationwide starting January 12th, 2024 early next year. First impression?