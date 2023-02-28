First Look Teaser for 'Dead Ringers' with Rachel Weisz & Rachel Weisz

"Ladies in red." Amazon has revealed a first look teaser for Dead Ringers, a series based on the 1988 film of the same name by David Cronenberg. Yes, another TV adaptation / remake of a classic movie from the past! They're going to get through every last one of these before they stop making them. The Mantle twins, identical from head to toe, are on a mission to change the way women give birth, starting in Manhattan. The original film's synopsis is pretty much the same: twin gynecologists (originally played by Jeremy Irons) take full advantage of the fact that nobody can tell them apart, until their relationship begins to deteriorate over a woman. This time, Rachel Weisz stars in both lead roles, as Elliot and Beverly Mantle. The series cast also includes Michael Chernus as Tom, Poppy Liu as Greta, plus Britne Oldford, Jeremy Shamos, Jennifer Ehle, and Emily Meade. There's not much to this first look, just 30 seconds of footage, but it is enough to whet our appetite for more. We'll definitely be keeping an eye on this series… Take a peek below.

Here's the first look teaser trailer (+ poster) for Amazon's series Dead Ringers, direct from YouTube:

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Prime Video's series Dead Ringers stars Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles. Weisz is both Elliot & Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and also bring women's health care to the forefront. Dead Ringers is a series created by acclaimed writer Alice Birch ("Succession", "Normal People", "Conversations with Friends", Mothering Sunday, The Wonder) for TV, based on the book "Twins" by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland. Written by Miriam Battye, Alice Birch, Rachel De-Lahay, Ming Peiffer, and Susan Soon He Stanton. Featuring episodes directed by Sean Durkin, Karyn Kusama, Lauren Wolkstein, Karena Evans. It's executive produced by Rachel Weisz, Alice Birch, Stacy O'Neil, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, David Robinson, Barbara Wall, Sean Durkin, Anne Carey, and Erica Kay. Amazon will debut the Dead Ringers series streaming on Prime Video starting April 21st, 2023 this spring. Who's in?