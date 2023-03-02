First Look Teaser for Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Supernatural Comedy

"This house has a way of playing tricks on you." Here we go!! Disney has unveiled the first teaser trailer for their Haunted Mansion movie, based on the beloved theme park attraction at Disneyland. They've been trying to turn this into a movie for years - at one point Guillermo del Toro was attached and even talked about it at Comic-Con. This final version is being directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair), and will open in theaters in June this summer. A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and historian to help exorcise their newly bought mansion; after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. The film features an ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, with Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost. This looks like Disney is trying to balance the comedy with the fun-for-all-ages thrills of the Haunted Mansion. Will this mix work? Is it scary enough? Check this out and tell us what you think.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ posters) for Justin Simien's Haunted Mansion, direct from YouTube:

"As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I'm beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can't wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction." –Director Justin Simien

"Look alive, foolish mortals!" Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Disney's Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Disney's Haunted Mansion movie is directed by the American filmmaker Justin Simien, director of the films Dear White People and Bad Hair previously, plus the "Dear White People" series and upcoming "Flashdance" reboot. The screenplay is written by Katie Dippold. Based on the beloved theme park attraction that originally opened at Disneyland in 1969. Produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with executive producers Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman. Disney will debut the Haunted Mansion movie in theaters nationwide starting July 28th, 2023 this summer. First impression? Looks good so far?