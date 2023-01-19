First Look Teaser for Eco Doc 'Deep Rising' Narrated by Jason Momoa

"4000 meters down on the ocean floor, another energy revolution is underway." A festival teaser is out for a documentary film titled Deep Rising, one of our most anticipated premieres at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. It's debuting in the Premieres section, an important doc about climate change and environmental destruction. The festival description sets it up: The fate of the planet's last untouched wilderness, the deep ocean, is under threat as a secretive organization is about to allow massive extraction of seabed metals to address the world's energy crisis. It's actually about another environmental crisis brewing, with companies ready to mine unique "polymetallic nodules" that are sitting at the bottom of the ocean, specifically a huge area of the Pacific Ocean. The doc is narrated by Jason Momoa, who talks us through why they're ever so important, what's going on with them and companies trying to get at them, and why we should care. This is one doc to keep an eye on as it premieres at Sundance, I've got a good feeling it's going to be worth a watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Matthieu Rytz's doc Deep Rising, direct from YouTube (via Deadline):

Via Sundance: "[An] up-to-the-minute tale of geopolitical, scientific, and corporate intrigue that exposes the machinations of a secretive organization empowered to greenlight massive extraction of metals from the deep seafloor that are deemed essential to the electric battery revolution. Narrated by Jason Momoa, Deep Rising illuminates the vital relationship between the deep ocean and sustaining life on Earth. The documentary also follows mining startup The Metals Company, as it pursues funding, public favor, and permission from the International Seabed Authority to mine wide swaths of the Pacific Ocean floor." Deep Rising is produced and directed by Canadian doc filmmaker Matthieu Rytz, director of the film Anote's Ark previously. This is premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival this month playing in the Premieres section. No US release date is announced yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested in finding out more?