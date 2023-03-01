First Look Teaser for 'Fatal Attraction' Remake Starring Lizzy Caplan

"So what do you think would happen?" Paramount has revealed a first look teaser for a streaming version of Fatal Attraction, out to watch at the end of April. Described as a "fresh take" on the 1987 erotic thriller film of the same name that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. “In the film, Alex is the villain of the story, and Dan is the hero and there is no gray area,” Caplan states. "Now, audiences have changed so much, we are no longer primed to believe in this villainous woman story. She's clearly mentally ill and that's not something that is really touched upon at all in the movie." This new version is a "deep-dive" reimagining of the classic 80's thriller, exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan star in Fatal Attraction, along with Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, Brian Goodman, Wanda De Jesus, and Jessica Harper. This teaser has some sultry shots in it, along with Dead Ringers it seems like another enticing update on a film from the 80s that will get your attention.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Paramount+'s series Fatal Attraction, from YouTube:

"Some lines can never be uncrossed." An affair takes a volatile turn when the woman refuses to allow the married man to put an end to the affair. The new 2023 series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Fatal Attraction is a series created by & written for TV by writers Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes. Episodes directed by Silver Tree ("Suits", "Shameless", "You", "The Flight Attendant") and Pete Chatmon ("Always Sunny in Philadelphia", "Black-ish", "Grey's Anatomy", "The Flight Attendant"). Based on the original film Fatal Attraction written by James Dearden. It's executive produced by Alexandra Cunningham, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Kevin J. Hynes, Stanley R. Jaffe, Sherry Lansing, and Silver Tree. Made by Amblin Television, Nutmegger, and Justkill Productions. Paramount debuts the Fatal Attraction series streaming on Paramount+ starting on April 30th, 2023 coming soon. First impression? Who's in?