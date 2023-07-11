First Look Teaser for 'Godzilla Minus One' New 'Gojira' Film from Japan

He's back!! Toho in Japan revealed this surprise first look teaser trailer for their new Gojira movie coming up this fall. This new one is titled Godzilla Minus One (or Godzilla -1.0) and features another brand new Godzilla terrorizing Japan. It's sort of a follow-up to Hideaki Anno's Shin Godzilla (from 2016), while also an original creation telling a whole new story. Prolific Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki (Lupin III: The First, Stand by Me Doraemon series) is directing the new movie, which will be the 30th live action movie in Toho's own kaiju franchise. It was filmed under the working title Blockbuster Monster Movie (超大作怪獣映画), co-produced by Robot Communications and Toho Studios. And yes it will open in theaters in the US this December after first opening in Japan in November. The film's cast has not been announced yet. There's only 30 seconds of footage in this teaser – but it's WORTH IT. Ohh yes, I'm looking forward to this.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus One, direct from YouTube:

"Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus 1 will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force, which you already get a sense of from the teaser trailer and poster," Koji Ueda, President of Toho International, said in a statement. "The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'" Godzilla Minus One, also known as ゴジラ-1.0 or Gojira Mainasu Wan in Japanese, is both written and directed by the Japanese producer / filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, director of many films including Space Battleship Yamato, The Fighter Pilot, Stand by Me Doraemon, Parasyte: Part 1 & 2, Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura, Lupin III: The First, Dragon Quest: Your Story, and Ghost Book previously. Yamazaki is also working on the VFX for the film. Filming began in mid-March 2022, taking place in Kantō and wrapped in mid-June. Toho will debut Godzilla Minus One in theaters in Japan starting on November 3rd, 2023 this fall. It will also open in theaters in the US starting on December 1st, 2023 later this year. Who's excited to see more?