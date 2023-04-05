First Look Teaser for Illumination's Next Movie 'Migration' About Birds

"With deployment?" "Check!" Illumination has unveiled a first look announcement teaser for Migration, the next new animation movie from Illumination. This is timed with the release of their other movie this year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and this teaser will be playing in front of that. No voice cast has been revealed yet, though the movie now has a final release date - December 22nd at the end of the year. It's written by Mike White, yes of "White Lotus", and is directed by the acclaimed French animation filmmaker Benjamin Renner, of the films Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales. In this comedy about birds, a family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. Since this is an original idea, they have to tie it in with all the other franchises - hence this first introduction.

Here's the first look teaser for Benjamin Renner's Migration, direct from Illumination's YouTube:

A family of ducks hopes to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. This holiday season, Illumination, creators of the blockbuster Minions, Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets comedies, invites you to take flight into the thrill of the unknown with a funny, feathered family vacation like no other in the action-packed new original comedy, Migration. Migration is directed by the French cartoonist / animation filmmaker Benjamin Renner, director of the films Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales previously. The screenplay is written by Mike White (School of Rock, Nacho Libre, Beatriz at Dinner, The Emoji Movie, Pitch Perfect 3, "White Lotus"). Produced by Christopher Meledandri at Illumination Ent. Universal Pictures will release Illumination's Migration movie in theaters everywhere starting December 22nd, 2023 later this year. First impression? Who's curious to see more?