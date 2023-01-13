First Look Teaser for Mel Brooks' Sequel 'History of the World, Part II'

He's back!! Hulu has revealed a first look teaser trailer for History of the World, Part II, a long awaited sequel to Mel Brooks iconic comedy classic History of the World, Part I. Originally released in 1981, that anthology film features a series of vignettes mocking and making fun of great moments in human history. This follow-up sequel does the same, except they've turned it into a sketch comedy series that will play out over four nights. And there's a massive cast of special guests - here's a sampling of a few of them: Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O'Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, Tyler James Williams. Check out the footage below and stay tuned this March.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Hulu's series History of the World, Part II, direct from YouTube:

A sequel 40 years in the making, Mel Brooks' History of the World Part II. There is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, History of the World Part I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history. The trailer showcases historical figures including Jesus, Noah, Harriet Tubman, Sigmund Freud, Amelia Earhart, Abraham Lincoln, Alexander Graham Bell and Marco Polo, among others. History of the World, Part II is a funny mini-series co-written by the iconic comedian Mel Brooks, along with David Stassen. It's produced by Erin Owens. And executive produced by Ike Barinholtz, Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Kevin Salter, Christie Smith, David Stassen, and Wanda Sykes. Developed by Searchlight Television and 20th Television. Hulu will debut History of the World, Part II as a "four night event" streaming on Hulu starting March 6th, 2023 coming soon. Who's ready for it already?