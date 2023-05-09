First Look Teaser for Netflix's 'Bird Box Barcelona' Franchise Expansion

"Are you ready to see?" Netflix has revealed a first look teaser for their new spin-off series continuation of Bird Box, this one officially titled Bird Box Barcelona (also known as Blindly in Spanish). It's another Netflix Spain production, set in Barcelona, continuing the story where people start killing themselves - from the streaming movie Bird Box in 2018 with Sandra Bullock. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population by causing all who see it to take their lives, Sebastian and his daughter Anna must navigate their own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona. But as they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than unseen creatures grows. This stars Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva Hernández, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. There's not much footage to view yet, but it does look like another intense apocalyptic thriller.

Here's the announcement teaser for Netflix's series Bird Box Barcelona, from Netflix's YouTube:

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes Bird Box Barcelona, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows. Bird Box Barcelona, also known as A ciegas (Blindly) in Spanish, is a new film written and directed by filmmakers Álex Pastor and David Pastor (both directors of the films Carriers, The Last Days, The Occupant, and the series "Incorporated"). It's produced by Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, Núria Valls, Adrián Guerra, Josh Malerman & Ryan Lewis. Executive produced by Ainsley Davies and Brian Williams. Based on the novel of the same name written by Josh Malerman. Music by Zeltia Montes. Netflix will debut Bird Box Barcelona streaming on Netflix starting July 14th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested in watching this?