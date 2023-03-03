TRAILERS

First Look Teaser for Netflix's 'Florida Man' Series with Edgar Ramírez

by
March 3, 2023

Florida Man Teaser Trailer

"I have to go to Florida… so I can leave Florida." They've finally gone and did it! They made a series based on the "Florida Man" meme. Of course they did. Netflix has revealed the first look teaser for the series titled, simply, Florida Man. It's not a documentary series, it's a fictional (or is it??) drama limited sereis starring Edgar Ramírez. When a struggling ex-cop is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into digging up buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. The show is "a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people." Sounds about right. The cast also includes Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, & Lauren Buglioli. Huh. This doesn't seem as amusing or as bizarre as it should, much more of an intense thriller about how wacky and weird and screwed up Florida is.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Florida Man, direct from YouTube:

Florida Man Series Poster

When a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. Florida Man is a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people. Florida Man is a series created by and showrun by TV producer / writer Donald Todd, also from "Brother's Keeper", "Samantha Who?", "Hart of Dixie", "Mind Games", "This Is Us" previously. Featuring episodes directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, Miguel Arteta, Julian Farino, Kevin Bray, and Clark Gregg. It's executive produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan executive produce for Aggregate under their Netflix first look deal. Netflix will debut the Florida Man series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on April 13th, 2023 this spring. Is anyone interested?

Find more posts: Streaming, To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:

Follow Alex's main account on Twitter:

For only the latest posts - follow this:

Add our posts to your Feedlyclick here

Get all the news sent on Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

First Look Teaser for Netflix's 'Florida Man' Series with Edgar Ramírez (0 Comments)

Murakami Stories in Animation 'Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman' Trailer (0 Comments)

Official Trailer for 'Chantilly Bridge' - A Follow-Up to 'Chantilly Lace' (1 Comment)

Official Trailer for Barista Comedy 'Coffee Wars' Starring Kate Nash (1 Comment)

'A Disturbance in the Force' Doc Teaser About the 1978 Holiday Special (1 Comment)