First Look Teaser for Netflix's 'Florida Man' Series with Edgar Ramírez

"I have to go to Florida… so I can leave Florida." They've finally gone and did it! They made a series based on the "Florida Man" meme. Of course they did. Netflix has revealed the first look teaser for the series titled, simply, Florida Man. It's not a documentary series, it's a fictional (or is it??) drama limited sereis starring Edgar Ramírez. When a struggling ex-cop is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into digging up buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. The show is "a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people." Sounds about right. The cast also includes Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, & Lauren Buglioli. Huh. This doesn't seem as amusing or as bizarre as it should, much more of an intense thriller about how wacky and weird and screwed up Florida is.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Florida Man, direct from YouTube:

When a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. Florida Man is a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people. Florida Man is a series created by and showrun by TV producer / writer Donald Todd, also from "Brother's Keeper", "Samantha Who?", "Hart of Dixie", "Mind Games", "This Is Us" previously. Featuring episodes directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, Miguel Arteta, Julian Farino, Kevin Bray, and Clark Gregg. It's executive produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan executive produce for Aggregate under their Netflix first look deal. Netflix will debut the Florida Man series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on April 13th, 2023 this spring. Is anyone interested?