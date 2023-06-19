First Look Teaser for Netflix's Live-Action Anime Adaptation 'One Piece'

"We haven't sailed together for very long, but I know we've got each other's backs." Netflix has revealed a first look teaser for their new live-action adaptation of One Piece, an incredibly popular anime series of the same name. Following up their adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, which turned out to be a failure and not many even watched it despite the hype. The seafaring story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who can turn rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his crew of pirates, named the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" in order to become the next Pirate King. The manga by Eiichirô Oda was turned into an anime series, originally in 1999, with a total of 20 seasons available so far. This version stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji; as well as Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, and others. I'm not sure these live-action animes are a good idea.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Netflix's adaptation of One Piece, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy) is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn. One Piece is a new series created & showrun by Steven Maeda & Matt Owens. With writing from Tom Hyndman, Steven Maeda, Matt Owens, Ian Stokes, Tiffany Greshler, Laura Jacqmin, Damani Johnson. Adapted from the manga by Eiichirô Oda. Episodes directed by Marc Jobst, Tim Southam, Emma Sullivan, Josef Kubota Wladyka. Exec produced by Tetsu Fujimura, Marc Jobst, Tim Southam, Steven Maeda, Matt Owens, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Eiichirô Oda. Made by Tomorrow Studios with Shueisha. Netflix will debut One Piece streaming on Netflix starting August 31st, 2023 later this summer.