First Look Teaser for Netflix's 'Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead' Film

"I don't have to go to work anymore? Yatta!!!!" Netflix has revealed the first look teaser trailer for a live-action adaptation of a popular Japanese manga called Zom 100. The zomcom film's full title is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead and it's about a corporate worker who gets caught up in finally living out his "bucket list" dreams during a zombie outbreak. A young man who has had life sucked out of him through his power-harassing boss wakes up one day to a zombie apocalypse and starts to pursue his "zombie apocalypse bucket list." He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. "A fresh and exciting zombie movie that brings laughter and thrills!" Starring Eiji Akaso as Akira, with Mai Shiraishi, Shuntaro Yanagi, Yui Ichikawa, Mayo Kawasaki, Akari Hayami, Miwako Kakei, and Kurumi Nakata. This seems crazy funny! I'm 100% in - will watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Yûsuke Ishida's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, from YouTube:

Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso) works at an abusive, soul-crushing company where he suffers endless late hours, power harassment from his boss, and illogical tasks. He spends his days feeling more dead than alive. One morning, the town is overtaken by zombies and the familiar landscape is already devastated. Seeing such destruction, Akira shouts with glee that he doesn’t need to go to the office anymore. Showing his innate positivity, Akira comes up with a list of 100 things he wants to do before he becomes a zombie and "kicks the bucket", including cleaning his home and camping on his balcony, and sets out to complete his bucket list. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, originally known as ゾン100～ゾンビになるまでにしたい100のこと～ in Japanese, is directed by Japanese filmmaker Yûsuke Ishida, making his first film after directing the TV series "Afro Tanaka" and "Re: Mind" and a few others previously. The screenplay is written by Tatsuro Mishima, adapted from the manga by Haro Aso & Kotaro Takata. It's produced by Akira Morii. Netflix will debut Zom 100 streaming on Netflix worldwide starting August 3rd, 2023 coming up soon. Look like fun?