First Look Teaser for 'Paint' Starring Owen Wilson as a Beloved Painter

"There's nothing like having the one you hold dearest, nearest, when the world turns cold." IFC Films has revealed the first teaser trailer for a film called Paint, from writer / director Brit McAdams. This is the Bob Ross film that is about Bob Ross but it's not really about Bob Ross, because the guy in this isn't called Bob Ross (but it's pretty much him). Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public TV painter who's convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. He soon finds himself in a rut, and the station isn't pulling in ratings. So when they hire a new painter to revitalize the channel, Carl's own fears regarding his talents are brought to the forefront. The film's cast includes Stephen Root, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Lusia Strus, Lucy Freyer, and Ciara Renée. Oh this looks lovely! I've been looking forward to seeing some footage from this - so far so good. Have a nice, warm & fuzzy feeling about this one.

Here's the first look teaser trailer (+ poster) for Brit McAdams' Paint, direct from IFC's YouTube:

The film centers on Carl Nargle (obviously inspired by the iconic Bob Ross - played by Owen Wilson), who has hosted Vermont's number one painting show for nearly three decades. While Carl's signature whisper has long kept viewers from Pittsfield to St. Albans breathlessly hanging on his every stroke, the station eventually hires a younger, better painter who steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. Paint is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Brit McAdams, director of the doc film Triviatown previously, plus tons of other TV work including directing "Tosh.O", "Katt Williams: American Hustle", and the Comedy Central series "Honesty". Produced by Peter Brant and Sam Maydew. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. IFC Films will release Brit McAdams' Paint in select US theaters exclusively starting April 7th, 2023 this spring. First impression? Who's planning on watching?