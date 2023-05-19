First Look Teaser for Soderbergh's NYC Kidnapping Series 'Full Circle'

"They're all hiding sh*t!" Oh I bet they are. HBO has revealed a first look teaser trailer for a new series titled Full Circle, yet another crime thriller joining the hundreds already created for and streaming on streaming networks these days. It'll be streaming in July, and I'm sure the full trailer will give us a few more hints. "Everything is connected." The vague synopsis doesn't reveal much - only setting up the crime story at the core of this Max series. An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. The cast includes Soderbergh's Kimi star Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, and Dennis Quaid. In all honesty, this doesn't look like one of Soderbergh's best, but I am curious to see where it is headed and what is "connected" and how the secrets are revealed amongst everyone. Check it out.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for HBO Max's series Full Circle, direct from YouTube:

An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. Full Circle is a series created by & written by acclaimed screenwriter Ed Solomon, writer of the scripts for movies including Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure / Bogus Journey / Face the Music, Super Mario Bros, Men in Black, Charlie's Angels, The In-Laws, Imagine That, Now You See Me 1 & 2, No Sudden Move, plus HBO's "Mosaic" series previously. Featuring episodes directed by iconic filmmaker / writer / producer Steven Soderbergh, director of the movies Logan Lucky, Unsane, High Flying Bird, The Laundromat, Let Them All Talk, No Sudden Move, Kimi, and Magic Mike's Last Dance most recently. Executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, Casey Silver, Ed Solomon. HBO will debut the Full Circle series streaming on Max starting July 13th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in this?