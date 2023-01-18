First Look Teaser for Strange Retro Sci-Fi 'Divinity' from Eddie Alcazar

"We are the beings that need to survive in order to keep this planet alive." An early teaser has launched for yet another upcoming Sundance 2023 film, this one titled Divinity, playing in the Next section at the fest kicking off this week. From writer / director Eddie Alcazar, Divinity is also produced by Steven Soderbergh, along with a handful of other producers. The short description explains: Two mysterious brothers abduct a mogul during his quest for immortality. Meanwhile, a seductive woman helps them launch a journey of self-discovery. It's a retro sci-fi thriller shot in black & white. Starring an impressive cast: Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Karrueche Tran, Bella Thorne, and Scott Bakula. Sundance adds that "Alcazar leads a skilled team of creative collaborators to construct this world, and together they conjure a boldly lit black and white wonder with untold mysteries hidden in the shadows." With music by DJ Muggs & Dean Hurley. This looks wild!! You have to see this footage, punk sci-fi like we don't see anymore. Must see.

Here's the first look teaser trailer (+ poster) for Eddie Alcazar's Divinity, originally from Indiewire:

From Sundance: "Set in an otherworldly human existence, scientist Sterling Pierce dedicated his life to the quest for immortality, slowly creating the building blocks of a groundbreaking serum named 'Divinity.' Jaxxon Pierce, his son, now controls and manufactures his father’s once-benevolent dream. Society on this barren planet has been entirely perverted by the supremacy of the drug, whose true origins are shrouded in mystery. Two mysterious brothers arrive with a plan to abduct the mogul, and with the help of a seductive woman named Nikita, they will be set on a path hurtling toward true immortality." Divinity is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Eddie Alcazar, of the films Perfect and Tapia, as well as shorts including one called Fuckkkyouuu. This will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival playing in the Next section. No distribution is set yet, stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested? Curious?