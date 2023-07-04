First Look Teaser for 'Suicide Squad Isekai' Anime Series by WB Japan

"What would happen if the fascinating characters of DC Comics went to another world?" Warner Bros Japan + DC have revealed the first look teaser trailer for a new DC anime creation called Suicide Squad Isekai. This big announcement is a reveal of a new project from Japan's Wit Studio, taking many of the popular DC Comics characters and giving them another update in another universe. The term "isekai" is a Japanese word that means "another world." Additionally: "It's more widely considered a staple genre of anime and east Asian storytelling, with a huge list of tropes and conventions attached." The anime was just revealed in this announcement, without any release date included though it's expected to be out before the end of the year. No voice cast or other actors have been announced, only the filmmaking team involved (listed below). The most exciting news for DC fans is that Harley Quinn and The Joker are featured in this, as well as Suicide Squad's Amanda Waller – plus dragons and knights and more strange creatures. Have fun.

Here's the announcement teaser for Eri Osada's anime series Suicide Squad Isekai, from YouTube:

"The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators!" Deadly crazy party of the baddest villains land themselves in ISEKAI!!! The most dangerous & bizarre fantasy adventure unveiled…!!! DC's Harley Quinn and The Joker have been ISEKAI!? Suicide Squad rampages onto the stage of ISEKAI! A new original animation from Japan! The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators. Suicide Squad Isekai, also known as 異世界スーサイド・スクワッド, is directed by Japanese animation filmmaker Eri Osada, who has worked on the "Kobato" and "The World's Finest Assassin" anime series previously. The screenplay is by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara. With character design by Naoto Hosoda and Akira Amano. Featuring music by Kenichiro Suehiro. It's produced by Wit Studio in Japan and Warner Bros Japan. WB will debut Suicide Squad Isekai sometime later in 2023 - stay tuned for the date. For more, visit the film's official site.