First Look Teaser for 'The Consultant' Series Starring Christoph Waltz

"I'm looking forward to getting to know you all personally!" The most off-putting way anyone could say that. This is not the boss you want at your company. Amazon has revealed a first look teaser trailer for a new series titled The Consultant, arriving for streaming on Prime Video in February. Based on the book of the same name, The Consultant stars Christoph Waltz as Mr. Patoff, a mysterious business "consultant" who takes over running a game company called CompWare. Another description says it's about the "relationship between employee and boss – asking how far we will go to get ahead, and to survive." This also stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O'Grady, Aimee Carrero. The teaser plays like a horror film, which is the right tone for a corporate schmuck takeover story, because this guy does not look like he cares about any of these people. Very curious to see some more footage from this, to find out where it's all leading… Get a first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Prime Video's series The Consultant, direct from YouTube:

Mr. Patoff (Waltz), a bow-tie-wearing consultant, comes to the "rescue" of CompWare after a prominent merger falls through and seemingly starts running the company. The Consultant is a dark comedy series created by the British TV writer Tony Basgallop, best known for writing "Inside Men", "What Remains", "Servant", and the miniseries "To the Ends of the Earth". With episodes directed by Daniel Attias, Charlotte Brändström, Alexis Ostrander, Matt Shakman, and Karyn Kusama. It's adapted from the novel of the same name published in 2016, written by Bentley Little. Executive produced by Tony Basgallop, Matt Shakman, Christoph Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman. Produced by Kai Dolbashian. Amazon will release The Consultant streaming on Prime Video starting February 24th, 2023 this winter. Anyone interested in it?