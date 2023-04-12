First Look Teaser for 'The Penguin' Spin-Off Series with Colin Farrell

"The new Kingpin of Gotham." HBO Max (now known as only "Max") has revealed a first look production teaser for the upcoming spin-off series The Penguin, currently set to arrive sometime in early 2024. This streaming series will follow the transformation of Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot from a disfigured nobody to noted Gotham gangster, after the events of The Batman movie. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell returns from The Batman (loved him in it) as Oz, bringing us his full transformation into the infamous DC Comics villain who gives Batman quite a fright. The first episodes are being directed by Craig Zobel (of Compliance, Z for Zachariah, The Hunt) who seems like a perfect choice for this. It's currently in production now, and has been filming for a few months already. The cast also includes Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown, Michael Zegen, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Theo Rossi, Carmen Ejogo, and François Chau. This teaser is clearly raw footage from the set, but it's cool they released it - giving us a taste of what's to come. Fire it up below.

Here's the first look teaser for Max's spin-off series The Penguin, direct from Max's YouTube:

Taking place one week following the events of The Batman (2022), the series explores the rise to power of Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot (also known as "Penguin") in Gotham City's criminal underworld. The Penguin is a series created by writer Lauren LeFranc ("My Own Worst Enemy", "Chuck", "Hemlock Grove", "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", "Impulse") as a spin-off from Matt Reeves' The Batman movie. It was developed by LeFranc with Reeves and producer Dylan Clark while they worked on the movie for Warner Bros. It was originally being created as a Gotham City Police Department series, before it was updated to focus specifically on a comic book character (with additional spin-offs to follow). Based on the Penguin character from DC Comics created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Featuring episodes directed by filmmaker Craig Zobel (of the films Compliance, Z for Zachariah, The Hunt previously). Executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan, Lauren LeFranc, Craig Zobel, and Bill Carraro. HBO will debut The Penguin series streaming on Max starting sometime in 2024 - stay tuned for more news. First impression?