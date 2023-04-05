First Look Teaser for the Return of Lord & Miller's 'Clone High' Series

"It's becoming clearer which clones have the potential to be world leaders." HBO Max has revealed a first look teaser trailer for Clone High, the return of the cult classic animated series from Lord & Miller. After all of their success, and after everyone has been asking them, they finally got around to bringing this back. Same style, same characters, even some of the same voice cast. Clone High was the very first creation of Phil Lord & Chris Miller, now known for Cloudy, The Lego Movie, Solo, 21 Jump Street. It first debuted in 2002 but was cancelled after one season. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates—all while navigating a new set of cultural norms. With the voices of Will Forte as Abe Lincoln, Nicole Sullivan as Joan of Arc, Christa Miller as Candide Simpson, Donald Faison as George Washington Carver, Judah Miller as Scangrade, plus Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Vicci Martinez, Kelvin Yu, Neil Casey, Jana Schmieding, & many others. Have fun.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for HBO Max's series Clone High, direct from HBO's YouTube:

After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships in this modern refresh of the animated comedy series. Clone High (2023) is animated series created by Bill Lawrence, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller - also series writers. With additional writing by Matt Marshall and Erica Rivinoja. It's also executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller. Based on the original animated series that first aired in 2002 to 2003, originally on the Canadian network Teletoon before airing on MTV. HBO will debut the new Clone High season streaming on HBO Max starting this spring - stay tuned for a final release date. Who's excited for this grand return?