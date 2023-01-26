First Look Teaser Trailer for Bull Riding Sports Doc Series 'The Ride'

"If you get on an animal that can kill you without even trying… it's like trying to control an explosion." Amazon's Prime Video has revealed a first look teaser for its new bullriding sports documentary series titled The Ride, following in the footsteps of so many other doc series recently about golfing, F1 racing, tennis, and more. The Ride follows an ensemble cast of bull riders and coaches throughout the PBR Team Series, as they navigate the league's inaugural 2022 season, budding rivalries, exhilarating highs, and the challenging lows of PBR’s newest team-based competition. The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) organization launched a brand new format last year, and this doc is made up of all the footage they shot on that first year. I'm sure many didn't even realize bull riding was still an ongoing professional sport, but it absolutely is. This is also covered in Chloe Zhao's excellent film called The Rider. It's only a 20 second teaser but yeah this looks wild.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Prime Video's doc series The Ride, direct from YouTube:

"Regardless of their background, walk of life, or familiarity with the sport, anyone who is exposed to the infectious, determined, and youthful exuberance of a PBR bull rider inevitably walks away a fan, which is why we partnered with Prime Video & Kinetic Content to capture their compelling stories," said Sean Gleason, CEO & Commissioner of PBR. "From their homes, through the locker room, and ultimately into the bucking chute on top of a 2,000 pound bull, The Ride captures these modern-day gladiators like never before while answering the question: Why do they do it? These are riveting stories of family, brotherhood, passion and dreams against the backdrop of the world’s most dangerous organized sport now redefined in the PBR Team Series. The compelling episodes that unfold will entertain everyone whether they are a fan of PBR bull riding or about to become one." The Ride is a doc series showrun by Micah Brown, of Unrivaled, The Gridiron, NFL Undiscovered, and WWE Evil. It's executive produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Karrie Wolfe, Micah Brown, with PBR's Sean Gleason & Lawrence Randall. The Ride is a co-production from Prime Video Sports, Kinetic Content, and PBR. Streaming on Prime Video starting sometime later in 2023.