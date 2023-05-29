First Look Teaser Trailer for 'The Persian Version' - Sundance Comedy

"It's so much easier blaming our mothers." Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for an indie comedy titled The Persian Version, made by Iranian-American filmmaker Maryam Keshavarz. I keep getting this film confused with Persian Lessons, a completely different German film about WWII, while this is a modern familial comedy set in New York City. Winning both the Audience Award and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award in Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, writer / director / producer Maryam Keshavarz delivers a universal and timely story of the Iranian and the Iranian-American experience. When a large Iranian-American family gathers, a family secret is uncovered that catapults the estranged mother and daughter into an exploration of the past, and to discover they are more alike than they know. The film stars Layla Mohammadi, Niousha Noor, Kamand Shafieisabet, Bijan Daneshmand, Bella Warda, Chiara Stella, Shervin Alenabi. This earned rave reviews at the festival, and it should be a hit when it opens in theaters. Watch out for the full trailer arriving soon as well.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Maryam Keshavarz's The Persian Version, direct from YouTube:

Coming from two countries at odds with each other, Iranian-American Leila (Layla Mohammadi) strives to find balance and embrace her opposing cultures, while boldly challenging the labels society is so quick to project upon her. When her family reunites in New York City for her father's heart transplant, Leila navigates her relationships from arms length in an effort to keep her "real" life separate from her family life. However, when her secret is unceremoniously revealed, so are the distinct parallels between her life and that of her mother Shireen (Niousha Noor). With a bright color palette, snappy comedic relief, and vibrant dance numbers, this film delivers an honest portrayal of a woman who remains unapologetically herself, blended seamlessly into a heartfelt story about family, belonging, and the undeniable influence of pop music. The Persian Version is both written and directed by the Iranian-American filmmaker Maryam Keshavarz, director of the films Circumstance and Viper Club previously, plus a few other shorts. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Classics opens The Persian Version in select US theaters coming up this year - stay tuned for an exact date. First impression? Who's in?