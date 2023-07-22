First Look Trailer for 'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 2

"Who's that handsome man on the wall?" Another new San Diego Comic-Con trailer debut. Even though the ongoing Writers & Actors Strikes have shut down production on the new season, and cancelled the panel at SDCC this year, AMC is still continuing to promote this series anyway. AMC dropped this first look official trailer for Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire series Season 2, arriving sometime in 2024. We posted trailers for the original debut of this series last year, which also kicked off with trailers from Comic-Con. This new season continues where the first left off, following a young new vampire in the early 1900s and his life with other vampires. The cast features Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles as Claudia, Assad Zaman, and Ben Daniels; plus newcomer Roxane Duran as Madeleine. Daniels plays Santiago, the leading vamp thespian of the Theatre des Vampires who grows increasingly suspicious of the American vampires Louis and Claudia. The second season is supposedly set in Prague - though it's hard to tell from this trailer. Feast your eyes on this.

Here's the first look trailer for Season 2 of AMC's Interview with the Vampire series, from YouTube:

A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel, the series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia's (Delainey Hayles) story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. His intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement. AMC's Interview with a Vampire is a series created and showrun by TV filmmaker / producer Rolin Jones, writer on "Weeds", "Fright Night Lights", "Perry Mason", also a producer on "Boardwalk Empire", "Low Winter Sun", "Life in Pieces", "The Exorcist" series previously. With additional writing by Jonathan Ceniceroz. Adapted from Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name, first published in 1976. The series is executive produced by Rolin Jones, Mark Johnson, Anne Rice, and Christopher Rice. AMC will debut the next Season 2 of the Interview With the Vampire series streaming on AMC+ starting sometime in 2024 next year. First impression? Who's excited?