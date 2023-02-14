First Look Trailer for Apocalypse Comedy 'SKAL - Fight for Survival'

"Here we are - Day 2 of the apocalypse." Red Owl Film has revealed a promo trailer for a post-apocalyptic comedy called Skal, from filmmaker Benjamin Cappelletti. This is a Canadian production, however, "skål" is actually a Scandinavian word for toasting - kind of like saying "cheers" in English (though, funny enough, skål comes from the Old Norse term for drinking out of a defeated enemy's skull). The full title is SKAL - Fight for Survival and the film is being sold at the European Film Market (EFM). What is it about? Well, apparently it follows a video blogger / online "content creator" who decides to vlog the apocalypse when it hits. More social media satire. "I am Arthur, I am an online creator/comedy artist and I just hit 3 millions subs on my channel, but when all the water on the planet disappears over night, my hangover turns into an epic fight for survival." Starring Evan Marsh as Arthur, Darren Eisenhauer, Trevor Hayes, Mariah Inger, and Olivia Scriven. This looks like low budget, hyper violent wackiness that'll likely play on Hulu.

Here's the first look trailer (+ two posters) for Benjamin Cappelletti's Skal, from Vimeo (found via SA):

Here's the intro: "My name's Arthur, a huge Internet star who's just hit 3 million subs. While in the midst of throwing an epic party to celebrate, the universe had the balls to bring on the effing apocalypse and cut my night short. What was supposed to be a perfect hangover, has turned into an epic fight for survival." Skal is directed by French-Canadian filmmaker Benjamin Cappelletti, now making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films (and a few series) previously. The screenplay is written by Benjamin Cappelletti and Guillaume Grélardon. Produced by Mathias Bernard and Pierre-Alexandre Bouchard. Based on short film & series of the same name (from 2015 & 2017 respectively). There are no release dates set yet, and the film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Stay tuned. First impression?